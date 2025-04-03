Royal

Duchess of Rutland reveals cancer diagnosis amid King Charles, Kate's health battles

Emma Manners received her royal title through her marriage to David, the 11th Duke of Rutland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, has revealed cancer diagnosis following King Charles, and Kate Midleton’s announcement.

The 61-year-old British noblewoman shared her personal story of navigating cancer in a heartfelt article for The Telegraph.

Emma revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in July 2024, after a mammogram detected three shadows in her left breast.

"Cancer is a hideous disease and the ultimate leveler. No one is immune – not the King of England, the Princess of Wales and certainly not me," she began.

Emma continued, "Like everyone else who has ever found themselves sitting opposite a doctor being told 'you have cancer,' I felt terrified.”

"Running Belvoir Castle with David is one of the greatest, if hugely demanding, honors of my life. I wasn’t done yet," she added.

The Duchess, who received her royal title through her marriage to David, the 11th Duke of Rutland, underwent a mastectomy and various therapies.

She has since gone into remission and is now reflecting on her journey.

Emma Manners' diagnosis came after King Charles and Kate Middleton announced their own cancer treatments in 2024. 

