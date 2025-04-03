Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war

Sci-Tech

  April 03, 2025
In a surprising move, Jeff Bezos founded Amazon and made a last-minute bid to acquire TikTok ahead of the deadline.

According to TIME, a Donald Trump administration official on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, confirmed that Amazon has also entered into a bidding war to acquire the US business of one of the most popular social media platforms, TikTok.

Related: TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers

The eleventh-hour pitch came right on time, as the video-sharing app is set to be ban once again on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Although Amazon and TikTok have not yet confirmed the bit, the US administration official said that the e-commerce had sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

However, The New York Times that first reported about the bid claims that the key parties involved in negotiations on a potential TikTok sale “do not appear to be taking Amazon’s bid seriously.”

Notably, Amazon shares witness an increase of about 2% after the news about the TikTok bid.

Furthermore, Trump, who issued an executive order to delay ByteDance-owned TikTok's ban on Wednesday, met with the key advisers, including Vance, Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, to discuss the future of the app.

TikTok has given a deadline of April 5, 2025, to either sell the app to an acceptable buyer or face a ban.

Related: TikTok Shop expands its operations to France, Germany, and Italy

