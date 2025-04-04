Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing 

Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in her new cooking video after being accused of exploiting kids for her business strategy.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 3, to share a secret dessert recipe inspired by her 3-year-old daughter's name.
Meghan's video began with a shot of her carrying a carton of eggs, before cracking one in a bowl while adding sugar side by side.
The mom-of-two later used a whisk to mix the ingredients before adding condensed milk to her dessert.
She penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "I did a spin on my grandma’s banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream (doesn’t the word ‘chantilly’ make you think of that old Big Bopper song?!)"
"With strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar. Of course, slices of banana and vanilla wafers layer in for this sweet treat we named after Lili. Chantilly Lili," she concluded.
This update came after a report claimed that Meghan used her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry, to promote her newly launched lifestyle brand As Ever.
A Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier recently disclosed to GB News that the former actress deliberately posted pictures and videos on Instagram alongside her children to elevate her new business ventures.
"Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity," Phill noted.
Meghan Markle faced these allegations after she released an unseen photo of Archie and Lilibet on her Instagram handle days before the launch of As Ever.
