Royal

King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges

King Charles invited musicians at Windsor Castle earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025

King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges

King Charles hosted a musical event at Windsor Castle after suffering from side effects of cancer treatment.

His Majesty returned to official public duties after a brief stay in hospital for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

The monarch welcomed musicians to Windsor Castle on Thursday, April 3, for a reception celebrating community music.

Related: King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare 

During the star-studded event, the king appeared in a jolly and great spirit as he played a recorder made out of a carrot.

The 76-year-old monarch played the theme of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to pay a subtle tribute to the London Vegetable Orchestra, the United Kingdom’s only ensemble that uses instruments made up of local vegetables.

A Royal Opera performer, April Koyejo-Audiger, said King Charles jokingly said, “He hopes they eat the carrots because he wouldn’t want any food to go to waste.”

King Charles has also met guests in the castle’s Waterloo Chamber to watch performances by the Royal College of Music.

This update came after the father-of-two was rushed to the emergency last week, where he spent a brief time under observation in the hospital after experiencing side effects from the treatment of cancer.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.King Charles hosted a musical event at Windsor Castle after suffering from side effects of cancer treatment.

His Majesty returned to official public duties after a brief stay in hospital for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

The monarch welcomed musicians to Windsor Castle on Thursday, April 3, for a reception celebrating community music.

During the star-studded event, the king appeared in a jolly and great spirit as he played a recorder made out of a carrot.

The 76-year-old monarch played the theme of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to pay a subtle tribute to the London Vegetable Orchestra, the United Kingdom’s only ensemble that uses instruments made up of local vegetables.

A Royal Opera performer, April Koyejo-Audiger, said King Charles jokingly said, “He hopes they eat the carrots because he wouldn’t want any food to go to waste.”

King Charles has also met guests in the castle’s Waterloo Chamber to watch performances by the Royal College of Music.

This update came after the father-of-two was rushed to the emergency last week, where he spent a brief time under observation in the hospital after experiencing side effects from the treatment of cancer.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. 

Related: King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours 

King Charles welcomes new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle
King Charles welcomes new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle
Queen Mary joins First Lady Brigitte Macron for key outing during France visit
Queen Mary joins First Lady Brigitte Macron for key outing during France visit
Princess Kate sends subtle message with affordable look at recent outing
Princess Kate sends subtle message with affordable look at recent outing
Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing
Meghan Markle honors Lilibet amid accusations of using kids for marketing
Prince William announces plans to bring major event to Brazil
Prince William announces plans to bring major event to Brazil
Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie after heated debate
Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie after heated debate
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours
King Charles releases video message amid Prince Harry UK return rumours
Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’
Meghan Markle’s As Ever gets support from Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana: ‘Excited’
King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch
King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch
Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy
Prince Harry shares 'heartbreaking' statement on Sentebale controversy
Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
Prince Haakon makes heartfelt statement ahead of Princess Ingrid’s graduation
Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause
Prince Harry expected to return to UK next week for major cause