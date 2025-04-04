King Charles hosts music reception at Windsor Castle amid health challenges

King Charles hosted a musical event at Windsor Castle after suffering from side effects of cancer treatment.
His Majesty returned to official public duties after a brief stay in hospital for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.
The monarch welcomed musicians to Windsor Castle on Thursday, April 3, for a reception celebrating community music.
During the star-studded event, the king appeared in a jolly and great spirit as he played a recorder made out of a carrot.
The 76-year-old monarch played the theme of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to pay a subtle tribute to the London Vegetable Orchestra, the United Kingdom’s only ensemble that uses instruments made up of local vegetables.
A Royal Opera performer, April Koyejo-Audiger, said King Charles jokingly said, “He hopes they eat the carrots because he wouldn’t want any food to go to waste.”
King Charles has also met guests in the castle’s Waterloo Chamber to watch performances by the Royal College of Music.
This update came after the father-of-two was rushed to the emergency last week, where he spent a brief time under observation in the hospital after experiencing side effects from the treatment of cancer.
