Queen Mary joins First Lady Brigitte Macron for key outing during France visit

Queen Mary joined First Lady Brigitte Macron for a significant outing during her state visit to France.
The Danish Royal family turned to Instagram on Thursday to share the glimpses of the Danish Queen with the First Lady of France.
In a shared post, Mary and Brigitte explore healthcare advancements at Hôpital Foch in Paris.
The snaps were shared along with the caption, “Together with First Lady Brigitte Macron, Her Majesty The Queen visited Hôpital Foch in Paris during the just concluded state visit to France, where the Queen and Mrs Macron were given a tour and a presentation of the hospital's research and technological innovations within the healthcare sector.”
The palace further noted, “Hôpital Foch, one of the largest private nonprofit hospitals in France, specializes in advanced treatments in neurosurgery, transplant medicine and oncology, among others.”
They continued, “During the visit, the Queen and the First Lady met with both patients and hospital staff, who shared their experiences and the hospital's commitment to improving treatments and patient care. Minister of the Interior and Health, Sophie Løhde, was also present during the visit.”
To note, Queen Mary and King Frederik on a three day diplomatic state visit to France.
