Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble

The Duchess of York takes big step after ex-husband Prince Andrew’s link to Chinese spy gets revealed in new documents

  • April 04, 2025
Sarah Ferguson has taken a major step amid Prince Andrew’s latest legal troubles.

In a series of heartfelt new initiatives, the Duchess of York has launched a gratitude group where people can share their own gratitude lists and view Sarah’s as well.

Taking to her official Instagram Story on Friday, April 4, the Duchess of York shared a blurred screenshot of her gratitude list as she debuted the new group.

However, the Duchess made it mandatory for public to share their lists first before being able to unlock hers.

“JOIN MY GRATITUDE GROUP & LEAVE YOUR LISTS TO UNLOCK MINE!” she penned in the story.

She continued, “Add yours to unlock. Write your gratitude list today to unlock and read what others have shared in the bubble.”

The Instagram Story also featured a link that directed the audience towards the website so they can curate their own lists.

This heartfelt initiative by Sarah Ferguson comes after Prince Andrew’s got himself involved in a new trouble amid the ongoing controversies.

Earlier today, it was reported that new documents released by the court have exposed fresh details about the Duke of York and Chinese spy Yang Tengbo’s ties, claiming that Yang might have tried to gain influence over Andrew and build connections in royal circles.

