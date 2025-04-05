Sci-Tech

TikTok ban deadline extends for 75 days amid deal talks

US extends TikTok ban deadline for the second time to facilitate potential sale

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
US extends TikTok ban deadline for second time to facilitate potential sale
US extends TikTok ban deadline for second time to facilitate potential sale

TikTok once again avoided a ban after the United States extended the deadline for another 75 days.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump on Friday, April 4, 2025, announced that he will once again delay the TikTok sale-or-ban law for 75 days to facilitate the potential sale of the social media platform.

Related: Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war

The 78-year-old wrote on Truth Social, “My administration has been working very hard on a deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed.”

The announcement came a day before the ban was set to go into effect on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after the first extension of 75 days that Trump granted right after taking office for the second time in January 2025.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs. We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal,” Trump added.

This came after the Republican president’s new tariff announcement disrupted a deal that would have transferred the video-sharing app’s US operations to American ownership.

TikTok parent company ByteDance in a statement on Friday said that it had been in discussion with the Trump administration regarding the ownership of the app that has over 170 million users in the US, but the “agreement has not been executed.”

A ByteDance spokesperson revealed that there are key matters that need to be resolved, as any deal will require approval under Chinese law.

Related: TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers

Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant
Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant
WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, considered huge risk to Earth
NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, considered huge risk to Earth
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro