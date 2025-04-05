TikTok silently launches a new platform to grow community amid US ban

TikTok has silently begun testing a new “TikTok for Artists” insights platform, which is aimed to help artists build their careers.
The Chinese-owned short-form video platform confirmed to TechCrunch on Friday, April 4, 2025 that “TikTok for Artists” will provide artists with tools to promote their songs, understand performance metrics, and engage with fans.
The platform is currently being tested in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia.
To note, TikTok is planning to bring the platform to additional markets in the future alongside a wider rollout.
According to the “TikTok for Artists” website, artists can use the platform to create campaigns for their upcoming releases and promote them on the social network.
Moreover, they can release engagement and monetisation campaigns, like album campaigns to drive pre-saves on Spotify and Apple Music or exclusive merch drops.
Interestingly, artists will receive access to performance data to view how well their posts and songs are doing. Artists will also be able to learn more about their fans, such as which countries most of their listeners are from.
In addition to this, artists can highlight fan videos and build their community through the platform.
Selected fan videos will be displayed in a “Music Tab Fan Spotlight” section of an artist’s profile.
It is worth mentioning that the launch comes as US President Donald Trump delayed the TikTok sale-or-ban law for 75 days to facilitate the potential sale of the social media platform.
TikTok parent company ByteDance on Friday stated that it had been in discussion with the Trump administration regarding the ownership of the app that has over 170 million users in the US, but the “agreement has not been executed.”