Sci-Tech

TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray

Majority of potential buyers are battling it out to purchase TikTok in the US

  • by Web Desk
  • April 06, 2025
AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi has shown interest in acquiring TikTok.

Foroughi described the proposal as competitive and said it involves merging AppLovin with TikTok’s global operations.

According to multiple reports, a number of potential buyers are battling it out to purchase TikTok in the US, including YouTube influencer MrBeast, Perplexity AI and Oracle Corp.

The plan would allow AppLovin to manage the app, while TikTok’s Chinese investors retain a stake in its success.

Additionally, Foroughi noted that combining AppLovin’s algorithm with TikTok’s user base could boost monetisation.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s decision to extend ByteDance’s deadline to divest its US subsidiary, now set for June.

Some proposals include partial ownership, while any deal for TikTok’s non-China operations would require approval from the Chinese government.

To note, the bidding war comes after ByteDance was ordered to divest ownership of the app in the country or face a ban.

TikTok was temporarily taken offline before receiving a 90-day reprieve from President Trump.

