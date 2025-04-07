Entertainment

Ed Sheeran achieves big milestone with new song 'Azizam'

Ed Sheeran set to perform at Coachella 2025 after releasing new music

Ed Sheeran has achieved another milestone after releasing his new track, Azizam, from upcoming eighth studio album, Play.

On April 6, the Grammy winner took to Instagram and announced that he became the “most decorated artist in EE Official Big Top 40 from Global history” after releasing new single.

The official page of the music organisation also posted a picture of Ed and announced the delightful news.

“The most decorated artist in EE Official Big Top 40 from Global history has scored yet another Number 1 record, just a couple of days after its release!,” the caption of the post read.

Ed Sheeran’s big milestone comes after he was announced among the Coachella 2025 lineup, joining Weezer as last-minute additions.

The music festival, which will take place in Indio, California, on April 11-13 and 18-20, 2025, will also feature headliners Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone.

Other renowned artists include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kraftwerk.

Notably, Ed Sheeran's eighth studio album is slated for release in 2025, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

