BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps first solo tour with heartfelt note to Vietnam BLINKs

Jisoo from BLACKPINK concluded her first solo Asia tour, Lights, Love, Action! In Vietnam

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Vietnamese BLINKs hold a special place in Jisoo’s heart!

Jisoo, who is a member of famous South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK, recently wrapped her first solo Asia tour, Lights, Love, Action! in Vietnam.

To reflect on her incredible experience while performing for the Vietnamese crowd, the 30-year-old South Korean singer and actress shared a sweet post on her official Instagram handle.

In the post, the FLOWER singer expressed gratitude towards her die-hard fans for giving her a warm welcome and making the show memorable.

“The show in Vietnam is the last show of the Lights, Love, Action tour! Thank you for giving me such great energy on the last night that I can remember for a long, long time,” she penned.

The Born Pink singer continued, “I was very happy and enjoyed the special Flower stage that is only available in Vietnam! I hope you will welcome me warmly again next time! I love you all!!!! BLINK Vietnam forever glue.”

In the post, Jisoo also shared a carousel of photographs from the mesmerizing concert, featuring snaps of the packed venue, electrified crowd, and the gorgeous singer on stage.

Jisoo’s Lights, Love, Action! Tour comprised ten shows across seven cities. The captivating shows began on March 14 in Manila, Philippines, and concluded on March 30, 2025, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

