Entertainment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split

Kim Kardashian has recently faced backlash after ex-husband Kanye West made cryptic remarks about Bianca Censori split.

Last week, Ye confirmed that his wife Bianca “ran away” in the new track, BIANCA.

Shortly after Kanye dropped his latest album, WW3, the SKIMS founder landed in hot water over a scene featuring their kids on The Kardashians.

In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show, her children attended Amari Thompson's birthday party.

Amari, who is Thompson’s younger brother, has a severe form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Related: Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single

Several Kardashian/Jenner kids joined him on the special day including Penelope, 12, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, seven, Stormi and True, both six, Psalm, five, Tatum, two, and others.

During a scene, Kim admitted that her children have a “lot of questions” about Amari’s disability, remarking they “might not be the most comfortable” around him.

At one point she told Chicago, “There’s no need to be scared. But it’s okay if you are,” adding, "I think it’s so important that they play with him and they really get to know him. I love our kids growing up around him and helping him."

Fans expressed outrage over Kim's perceived differential treatment of a child with disabilities, which they felt made her own kids “uncomfortable” and “scared."

A user wrote on X, “It’s not okay though…Why would you even say that! Scared of what?"

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2021 and finalized it in 2022.

The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Related: Kanye West accused of terrifying Kim Kardashian and kids amid feud reports

Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about spring cleaning, new fashion favourites
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about spring cleaning, new fashion favourites
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps first solo tour with heartfelt note to Vietnam BLINKs
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps first solo tour with heartfelt note to Vietnam BLINKs
Ed Sheeran achieves big milestone with new song ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran achieves big milestone with new song ‘Azizam’
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
IU, Park Bo Gum receive major honour for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
IU, Park Bo Gum receive major honour for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone