Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split

Kim Kardashian has recently faced backlash after ex-husband Kanye West made cryptic remarks about Bianca Censori split.
Last week, Ye confirmed that his wife Bianca “ran away” in the new track, BIANCA.
Shortly after Kanye dropped his latest album, WW3, the SKIMS founder landed in hot water over a scene featuring their kids on The Kardashians.
In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show, her children attended Amari Thompson's birthday party.
Amari, who is Thompson’s younger brother, has a severe form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
Several Kardashian/Jenner kids joined him on the special day including Penelope, 12, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, seven, Stormi and True, both six, Psalm, five, Tatum, two, and others.
During a scene, Kim admitted that her children have a “lot of questions” about Amari’s disability, remarking they “might not be the most comfortable” around him.
At one point she told Chicago, “There’s no need to be scared. But it’s okay if you are,” adding, "I think it’s so important that they play with him and they really get to know him. I love our kids growing up around him and helping him."
Fans expressed outrage over Kim's perceived differential treatment of a child with disabilities, which they felt made her own kids “uncomfortable” and “scared."
A user wrote on X, “It’s not okay though…Why would you even say that! Scared of what?"
Kim and Kanye were married in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2021 and finalized it in 2022.
The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm
