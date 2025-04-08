Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum shows off stylish fit in adorable clicks

Khloé Kardashian son Tatum Thompson has captivated the internet with his new hairdo and style.
On Monday, April 7, the mom-of-two turned to her Instagram account to show-off son's fashion with a carousel of stunning click.
In the charming frames, Tatum was dressed in a denim button-down, khaki cargo pants and brown boots.
The highlight of the look was his hair that was styled in four slick-back braids, making the two-year-old looked trendy as ever.
Khloé captioned the social media post as "Swaggy T," as she posed with Tatum in matching black sweater in two of the clicks.
Fans flooded the comment section, gushing about the toddler's style as one user wrote, "He's so Kardashian looking! What a doll."
While another supporter penned, "HE IS ABSOLUTELY PRECIOUS (heart eyes emoji).
Along with that, many fans compared Tatum's looks to Khloé's younger brother Robert Kardashian as one noted, "He reminds me of your brother. Super cute."
Earlier this month, the 40-year-old confessed that she was happy with just two children, and is not planning on expanding her family.