Blake Lively makes big effort for Taylor Swift after ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

Blake Lively has reportedly reached out to longtime friend Taylor Swift after unintentionally pulling her into the ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni.
As per Page Six, a source shared that the Gossip Girl star contacted the Lover singer to apologize for dragging her into a legal feud with It Ends With Us co-star.
“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship,” an insider explained.
Related: Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama
The source continued, “Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”
It is reported that the Look What You Made Me Do songstress “appreciated” the mother-of- four apology and “felt it was genuine and heartfelt.”
“[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward,” the insider added.
To note, Swift was drawn into the legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars when Baldoni alleged in his $400 million lawsuit that Lively attempted to leverage her connection to the Midnight summer singer to assert creative control over the film.
Related: Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni