'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has spoken out on the death of Chadwick Boseman and how it affected him and Michael B. Jordan.
On Monday, April 7, on The Breakfast Club, during the promotion for his new film with Jordan, Sinners, Coogler noted, "Out of all my actors, Chad's death actually hit Mike the hardest."
He directed Black Panther in 2018, and two years after the film's release in August 2020, Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43.
While taking about the Get On Up actor he added, "He was a fully baked man from the South, he was an old school man's man and compared to that dude when we worked together bro, me and Mike was kids."
The 38-year-old admitted that Boseman changed his and Jordan's life and brought a fresh and mature perspective in their lives.
He continued, "He was the kind of teacher who you never knew you was getting a lesson when he taught, It was all by example and what he gave me and Michael was patience."
He went on to praise Boseman's work ethics and commitment, which he wanted to portray on the set of his new project with Jordan.
Notably, Sinners follows a story of twin brothers, who have returned to their hometown and are faced with "greater evil," which is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.