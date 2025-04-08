Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla welcomed by Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter, Laura, at their residence, Quirinale Palace.
The royal couple, who visited Italy for the first time as King and Queen, was honored by a flypast thundered over Rome.
Charles and Camilla arrived in Italy on Monday, April 7, for a four-day state visit, to establish internal and external links with the United Kingdom.
As reported by BBC, the Italian President and his daughter greeted the two in a ceremonial red-carpet welcome inside the medieval palace.
King and Queen are expected to visit Rome’s historical monuments on Tuesday, April 8, including the trip to the Colosseum.
The Royal Family’s official Instagram page also shared a few glimpses of their recent visit to Rome.
Camilla and Charles will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary during this state visit to Italy.
This visit of the Royal duo came after the monarch’s youngest son, Prince Harry was spotted arriving at Court of Appeal to begin the next stage of his ongoing legal battle.
The Duke of Sussex arrived in a Range Rover surrounded by several photojournalists, fleshing a victory sign to show his confidence over his win.
As reported by GB News, Harry touched down in London on Sunday for an appeal against a High Court ruling on his security protection.
However, it is unclear whether Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has joined him during his return to the UK.
King Charles has not issued any statement on Prince Harry’s UK return.