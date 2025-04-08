Royal

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace releases important update on King Charles' Italy tour amid Prince Harry's UK return

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Prince Harry's UK return  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla welcomed by Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter, Laura, at their residence, Quirinale Palace.

The royal couple, who visited Italy for the first time as King and Queen, was honored by a flypast thundered over Rome.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Italy on Monday, April 7, for a four-day state visit, to establish internal and external links with the United Kingdom.

As reported by BBC, the Italian President and his daughter greeted the two in a ceremonial red-carpet welcome inside the medieval palace.

King and Queen are expected to visit Rome’s historical monuments on Tuesday, April 8, including the trip to the Colosseum.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram page also shared a few glimpses of their recent visit to Rome.

Camilla and Charles will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary during this state visit to Italy.

This visit of the Royal duo came after the monarch’s youngest son, Prince Harry was spotted arriving at Court of Appeal to begin the next stage of his ongoing legal battle.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in a Range Rover surrounded by several photojournalists, fleshing a victory sign to show his confidence over his win.

As reported by GB News, Harry touched down in London on Sunday for an appeal against a High Court ruling on his security protection.

However, it is unclear whether Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has joined him during his return to the UK.  

King Charles has not issued any statement on Prince Harry’s UK return. 

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever mishap with heartfelt message
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever mishap with heartfelt message
Prince Harry appears at London Court of Appeal for security case
Prince Harry appears at London Court of Appeal for security case
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Royal Family shares King Charles heartfelt video amid Prince Harry UK return
Royal Family shares King Charles heartfelt video amid Prince Harry UK return
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares delightful news after rare comments on royal title
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares delightful news after rare comments on royal title