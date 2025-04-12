Royal

Meghan Markle continues to flourish solo career with new strategic investment

Meghan Markle prioritizes her solo career while Prince Harry fights for their security

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Meghan Markle continues to flourish solo career with new strategic investment
Meghan Markle continues to flourish solo career with new strategic investment

Meghan Markle, who is launching one venture after another, has made another surprise investment.

The Duchess of Sussex has made a strategic investment in Midi Health, a virtual menopause clinic, joining a $63 million Series B funding round last March.

Midi Health provides a platform for women over 35 to access virtual care and support for menopause and related health concerns.

The investment was revealed in an interview with Fortune magazine, with a source close to the matter confirming Meghan's involvement to TechCrunch.

Besides the duchess, an impressive roster of female investors have joined in the healthcare startup, including comedian Amy Schumer, "White Lotus" actress Connie Britton, and fashion designer Tory Burch.

Former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, US soccer legend Brandi Chastain, and Maya Harris, niece of US Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris are other notable backers.

Meghan Markle’s surprise new investment comes as Prince Harry continues to restore security for her and their kids, five years after the U.K. government pulled it.

