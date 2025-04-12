Princess Isabella receives heartfelt tribute from Aarhus Youth at Town Hall

Princess Isabella was met with a warm and festive tribute oh her milestone birthday from young people across Aarhus Municipality.
Taking to the Instagram account on Friday, the Danish Royal Family shared the glimpses of Queen Mary and King Frederik’s daughter birthday party at Aarhus City Hall with 150 fellow young people.
In a shared post. Princess Isabella along with King Frederik and Queen Mary, and her younger siblings, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, arrived as a large crowd.
The royal family watched dance and music displays, saw a sustainable fashion show featuring Aarhusian designers.
The palace wrote the caption, “young people from all over Aarhus Municipality paid tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella with a flag, song and cake at the town hall on Friday, where the afternoon offered music, dance, fashion and a festive atmosphere created by the town's young people.”
Notably, it came after Princess Isabella gave a speech, addressing the guests, to express her gratitude.
“Aarhus Municipality hosted a birthday event at Aarhus City Hall today on the occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday. In her acceptance speech, the Princess concluded a festive celebration, where over 200 young Aarhusians attended the birthday event,” the caption read.
To note, Princess Isabella’s birthday, on 21 April, will officially become one of the annual flag days marked in her honor.