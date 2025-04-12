Princess Beatrice's husband roasts Jeremy Clarkson before Prince William TV debut

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi can’t stop himself in poking fun at Jeremy Clarkson!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the TV host's girlfriend, Lisa Hogan penned a hilarious message to mark his 65th birthday
“Congratulations for Finally achieving those Three Little Letters!” she wrote alongside their beaming selfie, referring to the service to King and Country.
Lisa further added, “After five and a half decades of service to King & country, and indeed across this fine globe, I’m so proud, & frankly astonished, you’ve earned Jeremy Clarkson OAP. Happy Birthday @jeremyclarkson1.”
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined in on the fun with the celebrity couple by liking the post and leaving several laughing emojis in the comment section.
The light-hearted interaction comes just weeks after Prince William was revealed to appear for an episode of Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime show.
Last month, the Prince of Wales, met with Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, who both star on the show, at a gathering of 60 young farming tenants at a Duchy of Cornwall event.
The camera crew from the Clarkson's Farm series followed Prince William on his trip to Folly Farm, where he raised awareness of mental health care for farmers.