Royal

Princess Beatrice's husband roasts Jeremy Clarkson before Prince William TV debut

Prince William is set to appear in an episode of Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Princess Beatrices husband roasts Jeremy Clarkson before Prince William TV debut
Princess Beatrice's husband roasts Jeremy Clarkson before Prince William TV debut

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi can’t stop himself in poking fun at Jeremy Clarkson!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the TV host's girlfriend, Lisa Hogan penned a hilarious message to mark his 65th birthday

“Congratulations for Finally achieving those Three Little Letters!” she wrote alongside their beaming selfie, referring to the service to King and Country.

Lisa further added, “After five and a half decades of service to King & country, and indeed across this fine globe, I’m so proud, & frankly astonished, you’ve earned Jeremy Clarkson OAP. Happy Birthday @jeremyclarkson1.”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined in on the fun with the celebrity couple by liking the post and leaving several laughing emojis in the comment section.

The light-hearted interaction comes just weeks after Prince William was revealed to appear for an episode of Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime show.

Last month, the Prince of Wales, met with Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, who both star on the show, at a gathering of 60 young farming tenants at a Duchy of Cornwall event.

The camera crew from the Clarkson's Farm series followed Prince William on his trip to Folly Farm, where he raised awareness of mental health care for farmers.

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit