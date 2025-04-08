King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event

Royal Family has made a delightful announcement about King's Day concert, hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
The upcoming special event will be attended by the organization of King's Day in Doetinchem and those involved in music and music education in the Achterhoek.
Moreover, Princess Beatrix, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien will also be present at the King's Day concert.
The Palace took to Instagram and shared crucial details about the upcoming event.
“Ensemble Pynarello will be central to this King's Day concert. A program has been put together with musical talent from Doetinchem and the Achterhoek, among other places. Classical music will be combined with rock, pop and music from different cultures,” it captioned the post.
The statement further read, “Pynarello will perform nine pieces with singer Emma Luca, singer-songwriter and musicologist Shishani, pianist Caspar Vos, singer Dorona Alberti and collective De Niemanders in varying formations. The King's Day concert will be broadcast on Saturday, April 26 at 8:30 PM on NPO 2.”
Notably, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s hosted event will take place on April 26, 2025.