Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone amid Blake Lively’s legal battle

Ryan Reynolds made a meaningful contribution to a heartfelt cause.
On his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 8, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared a heartwarming post, celebrating a major milestone of Terry’s Fox’s Marathon of Hope.
The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, which is led by Terry Fox Research Institute and the Terry Fox Foundation, is Canada’s leading cancer centers inspired by Terry Fox’s legendary 1980 Marathon of Hope.
With an aim to focus on advancements in precision medicine for cancer treatment, the center was founded after Canadian athlete Terry Fox’s cross-Canada run in 1980 to raise money and awareness for cancer research.
As the center now marks its 45th anniversary, Ryan Reynolds gave a nod to the project by making a heartfelt contribution.
“This year marks the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. To celebrate this massive milestone, the Terry Fox Foundation is launching a limited-edition collection with all proceeds supporting cancer research in Canada,” he penned.
The caption was accompanied by a couple of photographs in which the Free Guy actor promoted the limited-edition collection by sporting the T-shirts.
This post by Ryan Reynolds comes amid his wife, Blake Lively, is involved in a legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, against whom she has filed a lawsuit of sexual harassment.