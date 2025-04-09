Sports

Tom Brady suffers huge snub as fellow colleague scores big win

Prestigious sports award show, The Emmys has released the nomination list for the 2025 season

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 09, 2025
Tom Brady suffers huge snub as fellow colleague scores big win
Tom Brady suffers huge snub as fellow colleague scores big win

Tom Brady faced major dismissal by The Emmys, following his first year at Fox sports as top colour commentator.

On Tuesday, April 8, the award show revealed nomination list for the upcoming season, in which the 47-year-old's name was missing from the Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst category.

Meanwhile, Greg Olsen, who was replaced by Brady scored the nomination for the fourth straight year alongside Peyton Manning John Smoltz, Troy Aikman, and Bill Raftery.

The former Chicago Bears tight-end turned to his X account, following the nomination to expressed his gratitude as he noted, "Honoured to be nominated for my 4th consecutive @TheEmmys (trophy emojis)."

Tom Brady suffers huge snub as fellow colleague scores big win

While mentioning fellow nominees, the 40-year-old noted, "Congrats to everyone nominated. Some big time names."

Paired with veteran broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, Brady had a tough first season at the Fox Sports' booth.

Despite Olsen past Emmys nominations, he was demoted to the network's No 2 team, after Fox's signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the former New England Patriots.

Being one of the most successful player in NFL history, Brady's involvement in booth brought out a fresh perceptive, however, his level of expertise are not comparable to the three other associates, who have years of experience.

Notably, The Emmys is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

