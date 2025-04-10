King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Italy trip on delightful note

King Charles III, who is battling cancer, and Queen Camilla have concluded their diplomatic trip to Italy on a heartfelt note.
As per GB News, the royal couple returned to the United Kingdom following a successful four-day state visit.
On the last day of their trip, Camilla visited the Byron Museum and also met representatives from local book clubs, libraries and book shops.
Charles and his wife also tried an exciting pasta-making activity during a festival in the historic city of Ravenna.
The Royal Family posted pictures from the final day outing on Instagram.
“The Queen has visited the Byron Museum, which uncovers secrets of the great Romantic poet’s life in Italy. Her Majesty met representatives from local book clubs, libraries, book shops and @TheQueensReadingRoom,” the caption read.
Even though the British monarch was hospitalised a few weeks back, but he showed no signs of strain during his public engagement throughout the tour.
Ahead of Charles and Camilla’s return to the UK, Princess Anne hosted a special dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland as the patron of Columba 1400.
Notably, The Princess Royal took part in five royal engagements on Thursday.