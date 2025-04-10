Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Italy trip on delightful note

King Charles III and Queen Camilla return to the United Kingdom after Princess Anne hosted special event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 10, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Italy trip on a delightful note
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Italy trip on a delightful note

King Charles III, who is battling cancer, and Queen Camilla have concluded their diplomatic trip to Italy on a heartfelt note.

As per GB News, the royal couple returned to the United Kingdom following a successful four-day state visit.

On the last day of their trip, Camilla visited the Byron Museum and also met representatives from local book clubs, libraries and book shops.

Charles and his wife also tried an exciting pasta-making activity during a festival in the historic city of Ravenna.

The Royal Family posted pictures from the final day outing on Instagram.

“The Queen has visited the Byron Museum, which uncovers secrets of the great Romantic poet’s life in Italy. Her Majesty met representatives from local book clubs, libraries, book shops and @TheQueensReadingRoom,” the caption read.

Even though the British monarch was hospitalised a few weeks back, but he showed no signs of strain during his public engagement throughout the tour.

Ahead of Charles and Camilla’s return to the UK, Princess Anne hosted a special dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland as the patron of Columba 1400.

Notably, The Princess Royal took part in five royal engagements on Thursday.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move