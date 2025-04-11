Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine after London trip

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he met with victims of the ongoing war and humanitarian workers on the ground.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex met war victims in Ukraine during his surprise visit to a clinic which rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.
Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, in the western city of Lviv, where he spoke to patients and staff.
On his visit, Harry was joined by a group from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who had been through similar rehabilitation.
Lviv has often been hit by Russian missile strikes, and Prince Harry's visit was kept secret until he had already left the country.
The chief executive of the Invictus Games, Rob Owen, said Ukraine had been "a vital part" of the foundation since participating in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
"This visit to the Superhumans charity in Ukraine underscores the Invictus Games Foundation's broader commitment to supporting recovery and rehabilitation for wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans, even in the most challenging environments," he said.
To note, it came after Prince Harry made the London trip this week for a Court of Appeal hearing over his security arrangements in the UK.