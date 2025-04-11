Sports

Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has decided to extended his stay at the Liverpool FC

  • April 11, 2025
Mohamed Saleh has displayed satisfaction with Liverpool as he signed a two-year contract, marking a decade stay with the football club.

On Friday, April 11, the forward in red has extended his time at Liverpool for next season, despite fans speculations and his own hesitation towards the end of last year.

In this season, Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances, out of which 27 were in the Premier League, making him one of the most desirable player in the sporting world.

While talking to Liverpool about his decision to continue his eight years journey, the 32-year-old noted, "Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football."

Addressing his well-wishers, Saleh shared, "I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together."

The Egyptian-born has created a buzz around himself with his remarkable performances since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

During his time at Anfield, Salah has lifted seven major honours, and has a seen successful Premier League, Champions Leagues FA Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup seasons.

