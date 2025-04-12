Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance

Dutch-Belgian motorsports racing driver Max Verstappen continued to receive praise for his “impressive performance during Japanese Grand Prix.
According to RacingNews365, Red Bull simulator driver Sebastien Buemi hails Verstappen, who recently stunned McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind at the Japanese GP to claim first spot.
Buemi told RacingNews365, “I think it was an amazing weekend. I think he's had a very strong start to the season, considering the package. He's getting everything out of the car and the team. It's pretty impressive to watch, because it clearly looks like the McLarens are faster, but he's just constantly there.”
“And in Japan, obviously, having pole position, I think, was a big boost, but then he was under pressure the whole race, and he didn't make any mistakes. I think there are lots of things that will change in Formula 1. It's a long championship. There are updates coming,” he added.
Buemi also believed that four consecutive times Formula One World Drivers' Champion is currently getting the maximum from the team and the car.
After winning the first race of the 2025 season, the 27-year-old Verstappen entered the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend with just a point behind Norris.