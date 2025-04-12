LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James caught everyones attention after sharing a heartwarming moment with wife Savannah after the win.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, heading into the playoffs in prime position.
On Friday, the Lakers faced off against the Houston Rockets, a talented young team led by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Los Angeles defeated Houston 140-109, sending the No. 2 team in the conference back home with a loss.
Following the win for the Lakers, James was spotted in the arena tunnel, sharing a proud moment with his wife Savannah James. The two shared a hug before James entered the locker room with his teammates, via LoJo Media.