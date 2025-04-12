Fortnite collabs with ‘Adventure Time,’ introduces new outfits, accessories

After announcing Sabrina Carpenter to Fortnite Festival and the rest of the game’s modes, now Epic Games has announced the turn of “Adventure Time,” the popular animated series starring Jake the Dog and Finn the Human.
Epic Games on Friday, April 11, 2025, officially announced the new collaboration, which consists of new outfits and all sorts of themed accessories in the gameplay.
According to the Developer company, new outfits in Fortnite will include Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time and they come with all kinds of accessories and items like spikes, backpacks, and themed gestures and dances.
To note, all of these items are available in the Fortnite Daily Store, while it is worth noting that once they leave the store, they may return in the future, but no one knows when.
According to the MeriStation, the resemblance to the original characters is undeniable, but this very fidelity could cause problems in the future: the anatomy of Finn and Jake is too specific, with unusually elongated limbs and very thick heads.
The arrival of “Adventure Time” in Fortnite is huge: Epic Games continues to expand its horizons when it comes to partnerships, and fans of this fun animated series will be able to control some of their favourite characters not only to battle other characters in Battle Royale modes.