Sports

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri cautious of F1 track after losing top position to Max Verstappen in Japanese GP

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Following a near miss for the top position at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is gearing to snatch the title for the fastest driver in the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

As reported by Associated Press, on Friday, April 11, Oscar Piastri shared that the desert heat and dryness could make the track beneficial for McLaren, however his teammate has a total different stance.

Lando Norris revealed on Thursday, April 10, that the low-speed corners in Bahrain could work against the team.

The British driver noted, "We still know that's one of our weaker areas, so I'm not expecting bad things, I'm just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few."

Piastri predicted the next track to suit McLaren's car, whose relatively low tire wear can provide them with an edge, but warned, "it doesn't take much to go wrong for us to not be at the front."

At Ferrari end, Lewis Hamilton, who was hoping to secure his eighth champion title, would be trying to improve his ranking after the seventh place in Japan.

Along with that, Red Bull's new edition Yuki Tsunoda need at least a top-10 finish in Bahrain after he missed the points on his home ground.

Notably, all drivers and teams will be on track to compete in Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, 2025.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership
MLB The Show 25's rolls out new update: Here's what we known
MLB The Show 25's rolls out new update: Here's what we known
PUBG: Battlegrounds releases update 35.1 with advancements
PUBG: Battlegrounds releases update 35.1 with advancements
Marvel Rivals' Season 2 Twitch drops: What to expect
Marvel Rivals' Season 2 Twitch drops: What to expect
Luka Dončić breaks down into tears as Dallas plays heartfelt tribute video
Luka Dončić breaks down into tears as Dallas plays heartfelt tribute video