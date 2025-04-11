Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Following a near miss for the top position at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is gearing to snatch the title for the fastest driver in the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.
As reported by Associated Press, on Friday, April 11, Oscar Piastri shared that the desert heat and dryness could make the track beneficial for McLaren, however his teammate has a total different stance.
Lando Norris revealed on Thursday, April 10, that the low-speed corners in Bahrain could work against the team.
The British driver noted, "We still know that's one of our weaker areas, so I'm not expecting bad things, I'm just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few."
Piastri predicted the next track to suit McLaren's car, whose relatively low tire wear can provide them with an edge, but warned, "it doesn't take much to go wrong for us to not be at the front."
At Ferrari end, Lewis Hamilton, who was hoping to secure his eighth champion title, would be trying to improve his ranking after the seventh place in Japan.
Along with that, Red Bull's new edition Yuki Tsunoda need at least a top-10 finish in Bahrain after he missed the points on his home ground.
Notably, all drivers and teams will be on track to compete in Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, 2025.