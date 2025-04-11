Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Italy with heartfelt video: Watch

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla released a delightful video as they wrapped Italy state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Italy with heartfelt video: Watch


With a warm “Grazie Mille,” King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally bid goodbye to Italy!

In a new post shared on the official handle of the British Royal Family on Friday, April 11, the Monarch and Queen Consort penned a sweet message as they wrapped their high-stakes visit to the European nation.

“Arrivederci e Grazie Mille, Italia! È stata una settimana davvero speciale, in cui abbiamo vissuto il meglio dell’Italia. Grazie per la vostra calorosa amicizia e ospitalità,” read the caption which translates as, “Goodbye and Thank You, Italy! It was a truly special week, experiencing the best of Italy. Thank you for your warm friendship and hospitality.”

Accompanying the heartfelt message was a video that featured highlights from the Royal Couple’s state visit.

The heartwarming video began with the first shot featuring the Italian crowd gathered to get a glimpse of Charles and Camilla.

It also showcased the grand welcome received by the King and Queen from the European country.

The clip also featured King Charles and Queen Camilla savor some tempting Italian delicacies, and their meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Some clips from the Royal Couple’s milestone 20th wedding anniversary celebrations were also shared in the delightful video.

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their state visit to Italy on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

