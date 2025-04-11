Royal

King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, celebrates 400 years of King Philip IV’s military triumphs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid

King Felipe has paid a heartfelt tribute to the former King of Spain, Philip IV.

On Friday, April 11, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share a huge gallery of photographs from the Monarch’s latest engagement.

During his recent appearance, the Spanish King inaugurated a historic exhibition at the Naval Museum in Madrid.

The “temporary” exhibition, which is titled "ANNUS MIRABILIS. Salvador de Bahía, 1625: The Credit of Spain,” celebrates 400 years of King Philip IV’s military triumphs.

In the caption, the Royal Family shared, “The King inaugurates the temporary exhibition ‘ANNUS MIRABILIS. Salvador de Bahía, 1625: The Credit of Spain’ at the Naval Museum in Madrid.”

They continued, “This display of 50 pieces commemorates the 400 years since several important victories for the navies and armies of Philip IV, including the recapture of San Salvador de Bahía from the Dutch.”

“The exhibition will be open to the public until July 27,” the statement concluded.

At the event, King Felipe exuded charm in a navy uniform as he arrived at the museum to inaugurate the exhibition.

In the carousel of photos, the King can also be seen meeting the museum officials that included several naval personnels.

For those unaware, King Philip IV, who was the king of Spain from 1621 to 1665, was a distant royal predecessor of King Felipe VI.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move