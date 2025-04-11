King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid

King Felipe has paid a heartfelt tribute to the former King of Spain, Philip IV.
On Friday, April 11, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share a huge gallery of photographs from the Monarch’s latest engagement.
During his recent appearance, the Spanish King inaugurated a historic exhibition at the Naval Museum in Madrid.
The “temporary” exhibition, which is titled "ANNUS MIRABILIS. Salvador de Bahía, 1625: The Credit of Spain,” celebrates 400 years of King Philip IV’s military triumphs.
In the caption, the Royal Family shared, “The King inaugurates the temporary exhibition ‘ANNUS MIRABILIS. Salvador de Bahía, 1625: The Credit of Spain’ at the Naval Museum in Madrid.”
They continued, “This display of 50 pieces commemorates the 400 years since several important victories for the navies and armies of Philip IV, including the recapture of San Salvador de Bahía from the Dutch.”
“The exhibition will be open to the public until July 27,” the statement concluded.
At the event, King Felipe exuded charm in a navy uniform as he arrived at the museum to inaugurate the exhibition.
In the carousel of photos, the King can also be seen meeting the museum officials that included several naval personnels.
For those unaware, King Philip IV, who was the king of Spain from 1621 to 1665, was a distant royal predecessor of King Felipe VI.