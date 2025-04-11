Kylie Jenner, Kendall bid emotional farewell to ‘KUWK’ home before It's sold

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares heartwarming pictures of her childhood 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' home

  April 11, 2025
The Jenner sisters got emotional on their iconic Los Angeles home, that was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, getting sold.

On Thursday, April 10, Kylie Jenner posted clips and pictures of her family home to Instagram Story.

The SKIMS founder, 27, noted while she was capturing the black bathroom, “Saying goodbye to my bathroom growing up. Cause we’re selling our house.”

Later on, she captured Kendall’s white bathroom and noted, “This was Kendall’s bathroom. Obviously the complete opposite.”

The famous model reported the picture on her social media account and gave a nod.

In one of the snaps, Thimothée Chalamet’s girlfriend showed the mansion’s staircases.

She penned, “So many beautiful memories.”

Her post comes after their mom Kris Jenner announced in February that she would be selling this home.

The luxurious property, which is located in Hidden Hills, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

As per People, the the 8,860-square-foot mansion was out on sale for $13.5 million.

The Kardashian-Jenner family including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris, Kylie and Kendall lived in this house for over a decade.

The New York Times reported that the mansion is currently unoccupied, and interested party can buy it fully furnished for an additional $400,000.

