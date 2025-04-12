Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement

Entertainment

  April 12, 2025
Eva Mendes is “extra proud” of her husband, Ryan Gosling!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, April 11, the 51-year-old retired American actress shared a carousel of photographs from the Barbie actor’s recent campaign advocating for proper recognition of stunt work.

“My man is the F best!” Eva penned as she began expressing pride in Ryan’s milestone achievement.

She continued, “Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

The Ghost Rider actress further expressed, “And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the the incredible stunt community!!”

“BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No más!” Eva Mendes concluded.

For those unaware, Ryan Gosling has been backing a campaign which aims to introduce a category at the Oscars to honor the stunt performers and coordinators.

Through his efforts by promoting the campaign during his 2024 movie Fall Guy’s press tour, the La La Land star finally achieved the motive as Oscars has now officially introduced the category for 2027 Academy Awards.

