Alcaraz aims for sixth Masters title against Musetti in Monte Carlo final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to qualify for the first Masters 1000 final in a year

  • April 13, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Monte Carlo Masters finals after beating Spanish compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals.

According to BBC, the four-time Grand Slam winner on Saturday beat Fokina, 7-6 (7-2) 6-4, to qualify for the final clash for his sixth Masters title against Lorenzo Musetti.

After qualifying for the first Masters 1000 final in 13 months, the 21-year-old said, “It's been a long time since I've had the chance to win a title on clay, and I can't wait to try my luck again here.”

“I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again. Sometimes the people are not patient, they want me to make the final in every tournament... I knew how well Davidovich Fokina had played in Monte Carlo, so I had to be ready to fight," he added.

Furthermore, Italian tennis player Musetti fought back against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals of the tournament to confirm his berth in the last match with the world No. 3.

Musetti and Alcaraz will fight for the Monte Carlo Masters crown in the finals on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

