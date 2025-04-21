John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41

John Cena wins the WWE Championship to become the most decorated wrestler in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
According to USA Today, the American professional wrestler on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in the main event of WrestleMania 41, defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship crown for the record 17th time.
After the latest win, Cena has overtaken Ric Flair by winning the most WWE titles in history than any other wrestler in the world.
Travis Scott's surprise entry at WrestleMania 41
American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott made a shocking appearance in the final moments of the historic match and helped Cena in securing the record-breaking win. The referee got knocked out; he tried to hit Cody Rhodes, and in return, the wrestler hit him with a huge Cross Rhodes that left him collapsed on the floor, allowing Cena to take advantage, Marco reported.
John Cena refuses to answer the ‘clickbait question’
After winning the fight, the 47-year-old at the post-victory WWE press conference showed unfriendly behaviour as he threw down Rhodes' championship plates before sitting down to answer questions.
The actor was asked four questions, and to all he replied, “That's a clickbait question, next.”
He also said, “I'm going to ruin wrestling... You're just looking for headlines, so I'll give you one. Watch Monday Night RAW on Netflix tomorrow to see me ruin wrestling," and left without answering any questions.
First WrestleMania to air live on Netflix
It was a historic night for so many reasons, and one of the biggest reasons was that this was the first WrestleMania to air live on Netflix, allowing around 300 million subscribers around the world to watch the fight.
The company has paid the streaming service $5 billion (£4bn) for 10 years to stream WWE shows and events.