John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41

John Cena beat Cody Rhodes in WWE Championship to break the record for most titles in history

John Cena beat Cody Rhodes in WWE Championship to break the record for most titles in history
John Cena beat Cody Rhodes in WWE Championship to break the record for most titles in history

John Cena wins the WWE Championship to become the most decorated wrestler in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to USA Today, the American professional wrestler on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in the main event of WrestleMania 41, defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship crown for the record 17th time.

After the latest win, Cena has overtaken Ric Flair by winning the most WWE titles in history than any other wrestler in the world.


Travis Scott's surprise entry at WrestleMania 41

American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott made a shocking appearance in the final moments of the historic match and helped Cena in securing the record-breaking win. The referee got knocked out; he tried to hit Cody Rhodes, and in return, the wrestler hit him with a huge Cross Rhodes that left him collapsed on the floor, allowing Cena to take advantage, Marco reported.

John Cena refuses to answer the ‘clickbait question’

After winning the fight, the 47-year-old at the post-victory WWE press conference showed unfriendly behaviour as he threw down Rhodes' championship plates before sitting down to answer questions.

The actor was asked four questions, and to all he replied, “That's a clickbait question, next.”

He also said, “I'm going to ruin wrestling... You're just looking for headlines, so I'll give you one. Watch Monday Night RAW on Netflix tomorrow to see me ruin wrestling," and left without answering any questions.

First WrestleMania to air live on Netflix

It was a historic night for so many reasons, and one of the biggest reasons was that this was the first WrestleMania to air live on Netflix, allowing around 300 million subscribers around the world to watch the fight.

The company has paid the streaming service $5 billion (£4bn) for 10 years to stream WWE shows and events.

Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance

Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance
Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap

Elizabeth Hurley makes Billy Ray Cyrus romance Instagram official with hot snap
Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight

Princess Beatrice's luxurious headband becomes Easter Sunday highlight
Pope Francis passes away at 88, Vatican announces

Pope Francis passes away at 88, Vatican announces
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs