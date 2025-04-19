Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ plan with King Charles ‘totally unrealistic’

Prince Harry’s plan to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father King Charles have been deemed “totally unrealistic.”
While speaking to The Mirror in a new interview, royal expert and Harry’s biographer Tom Bower, slammed the Duke of Sussex’s dream to mend ties with the British Monarch.
Tom, who is currently working on a bombshell new book in which he will be sharing insights on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s current crisis, stated, "He’s stuck out in California and clinging on to his royal status, as is she.”
"Plus, Harry’s thinking is of ‘reconciliation’. That’s just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate” the expert added.
Tom continued, "They have both been wounded, and what’s fascinating about them is they don’t stop fighting back. And the fight back is just as important as their survival. This battle for survival and the fight for revenge is increasing by the week."
He went on to claim that the estranged royal couple has been in crisis as Meghan just eyes on becoming a “billionaire celebrity” while Harry “doesn’t understand that world.”
“He just literally can't understand it, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous and not in the media all the time," Tom noted.
Tom Bower has also previously penned a book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, titled Revenge, which became a best seller soon after its release in 2022.