Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new music video for their song Talk is out now, and it documents their high school prom date.
The Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to announce the release of music video for Talk and a song, I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back.
“I love you, now say it back! I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back with @itsbennyblanco is out now along with the official music video for Talk,” she wrote in the caption along with short teaser.
In the video, Benny throws Selena a prom, complete with a rented limo and mall photoshoot, since she never got to experience it in real life.
The doc-style video showcases their fun and playful moments as they get ready for the dance and enjoy each other's company.
Fan’s reaction
Soon after the video was released, their ardent rushed to the comment section to gush over the couple.
“Selena never had a prom, so this makes it even MORE SPECIAL :,),” one wrote.
While another noted, Finally a man who’s making an effort for Selena. Thank you for being on her side.”
“I love how Selena looks so happy with her fresh relationship and is singing again congrats on the ring,” the third added.
The fourth penned, “She’s so smart that she titled the song TALK and this whole video is about them talking.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first collaborative album I Said I Love You First on March 21.