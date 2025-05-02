Entertainment

Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video

Selena Gomez releases 'Talk' music video and song 'I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back' on

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in Talk video
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new music video for their song Talk is out now, and it documents their high school prom date.

The Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to announce the release of music video for Talk and a song, I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back.

“I love you, now say it back! I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back with @itsbennyblanco is out now along with the official music video for Talk,” she wrote in the caption along with short teaser.

In the video, Benny throws Selena a prom, complete with a rented limo and mall photoshoot, since she never got to experience it in real life.

The doc-style video showcases their fun and playful moments as they get ready for the dance and enjoy each other's company.


Fan’s reaction

Soon after the video was released, their ardent rushed to the comment section to gush over the couple.

“Selena never had a prom, so this makes it even MORE SPECIAL :,),” one wrote.

While another noted, Finally a man who’s making an effort for Selena. Thank you for being on her side.”

“I love how Selena looks so happy with her fresh relationship and is singing again congrats on the ring,” the third added.

The fourth penned, “She’s so smart that she titled the song TALK and this whole video is about them talking.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first collaborative album I Said I Love You First on March 21.

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US

CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute
Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute
A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66
Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant