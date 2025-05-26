Entertainment

Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’

The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's ongoing tenth concert tour, supporting her eighth studio album of same name

  • May 26, 2025

Selena Gomez is tipping her hat to Queen Bey!

The Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to show her admiration for Beyoncé with sweet snap.

In the black and white photo, taken at what appears to be Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in New Jersey, Gomez could be seen wearing an elegant black attire which she paired with golden hoop earrings and her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

Gomez completed her look with a “Cowboy Carter” hat which featured star detailing, paying homage to Beyoncé’s country-inspired album of same name.

“To the queen B we praise,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on the photo.

Besides Gomez, many famous faces including Brie Larson, Gayle King, Mindy Kaling, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously attended the Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé’s ongoing tenth concert tour undertaken to promote her eighth studio of same title, which was released last year.

She kicked off her tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April with 39 songs on the set list and is currently on the third leg of it.

The Grammy-winning singer performed first of her five New Jersey's shows at MetLife Stadium last week.

Beyoncé’s remaining shows there will take place on May 24, 25, 28 and 29 on the same venue.

