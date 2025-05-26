Entertainment

Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday

Kris Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick for 9 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Kris Jenner wishes nothing but "endless happiness" for Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday!

In her new Instagram post on Monday, May 26, the 69-year-old American media personality shared a large carousel of photographs, featuring heartwarming memories and fun moments with the birthday boy.

Showering love on her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Jenner penned a sweet message to ring in Disick's special day.

"Happy birthday Scott! You are the most incredible dad, uncle, friend and son and we're so lucky to have you in our lives," she wished.

The Kardashians alum continued, "Wishing you an amazing year filled with love, laughter, good health and endless happiness. We love you so much!! @letthelordbewithyou."

Jenner's gallery of sweet photos offered delightful glimpses into the heartwarming time she spent with Disick over the years.

It also featured snaps of him with his and Kardashian's kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick:

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had been in an on-and-off-again relationship from 2006 to 2015.

The former partners are parents to three children - sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: 

Six years after parting ways with Disick, Kardashian began dating musician Travis Barker.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, and tied the knot on April 3, 2022, shares a one-year-old son, Rocky.

Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
The 'Elektra' starlet has reportedly banned 'clingy' Ben Affleck from her upcoming wedding to boyfriend John Miller
Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps
Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps
The 'Training Season' crooner last performed in Paris for her ongoing third concert tour Radical Optimism
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
The popular documentary filmmaker died peacefully in France earlier this week
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
The late legendary comic book writer Peter David was acclaimed for writing ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with a rare health condition during 'Limitless' series filming
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
Andrew Garfield becomes source of inspiration for 'The Last Of Us’ star Kaitlyn Deve after her mother's death
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
The Jonas Brothers will kick off their eighth concert tour JONAS20 in August this year
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake sends fans into frenzy with OVO Fest return announcement
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet builds hype for a thrilling AMAs night as she gears up to return as host
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's ongoing tenth concert tour, supporting her eighth studio album of same name
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Jennifer Aniston lights up Instagram with star-studded weekend photo dump
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Kourtney Kardashian makes surprising appearance on 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast