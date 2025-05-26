Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday

Kris Jenner wishes nothing but "endless happiness" for Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday!
In her new Instagram post on Monday, May 26, the 69-year-old American media personality shared a large carousel of photographs, featuring heartwarming memories and fun moments with the birthday boy.
Showering love on her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Jenner penned a sweet message to ring in Disick's special day.
"Happy birthday Scott! You are the most incredible dad, uncle, friend and son and we're so lucky to have you in our lives," she wished.
The Kardashians alum continued, "Wishing you an amazing year filled with love, laughter, good health and endless happiness. We love you so much!! @letthelordbewithyou."
Jenner's gallery of sweet photos offered delightful glimpses into the heartwarming time she spent with Disick over the years.
It also featured snaps of him with his and Kardashian's kids.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick:
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had been in an on-and-off-again relationship from 2006 to 2015.
The former partners are parents to three children - sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker:
Six years after parting ways with Disick, Kardashian began dating musician Travis Barker.
The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, and tied the knot on April 3, 2022, shares a one-year-old son, Rocky.