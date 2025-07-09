Royal Family drops BTS of final preparations for Macron's arrival at Windsor  

King Charles III has organised a lavish welcome for the French President, Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.
On Tuesday, July 8, the 76-year-old British monarch hosted a special evening for the arrival of his royal guests after a decade in the United Kingdom.
A few moments before hosting His Majesty’s royal guests, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations for the esteemed event.
The shared video clip showed Their Majesties personally visiting the State Banquet at St George’s Hall, before welcoming their royal guests at Windsor Castle.
King Charles gave special instructions to his royal staff to organise the dining table alongside the customised names of their guests.
"Final preparations are taking place ahead of this evening’s State Banquet in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle," they stated in the caption.
Queen Camilla and King Charles hosted French President for their official three day state visit:
Queen Camilla and King Charles welcomed the French President and First Lady on Tuesday, July 8, at Windsor Castle.
The royal guests will conclude their three-day state visit to the UK on Thursday, July 10.
According to media reports, the royal tour by Macron and his wife marked the first official visit during the reign of King Charles, as the last time late Queen Elizabeth II hosted the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins state visit in 2014.