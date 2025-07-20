King Charles hails rarely-seen Royal's quiet role in cause close to his heart 

King Charles III has supported his beloved cousin and late Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, in pursuing his passion close to his heart.
Earlier this week, the 63-year-old 2nd Earl of Snowdon made a rare public appearance as he headed down Highgrove to meet students who were participating in the six-day Snowden Summer School.
Shortly after his visit, on Saturday, July 10, His Majesty's charity organisation, The King's Foundation, turned to their Instagram handle to share the never-before-seen glimpses from David's surprise tour.
"Lord Snowdon visited us at Highgrove earlier this week and met the students taking part in our six-day Snowdon Summer School for furniture makers," they wrote in the caption.
They went on, "The students have all taken inspiration from @highgrovegarden in their designs that use British timber, traditional techniques and sustainable materials."
"Well done to all eight students for completing the course," they concluded the post.
It is important to note that David Armstrong-Jones has returned to his public engagements after confirming his new relationship with Isabelle de la Bruyère during a rare appearance at the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony.
For those unaware, David is the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret and first cousin of King Charles III.