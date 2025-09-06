Austin Butler, Emily Ratajkowski spark romance rumours with NYC outing

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski have once again sparked dating speculations as they were spotted together in New York City.
On Friday, September 5, celebrity gossip page Deux Moi shared a snap of the pair, who could be seen sitting close together at a restaurant.
The outlet also shared a tip that the two stars were seated at The Waverly Inn.
Moreover, this is not the first time that Austin and Emily have recently been seen hanging out.
A little more than a week ago, they were photographed in the same frame at the afterparty following the NYC premiere of his new movie Caught Stealing.
In the viral snap, Austin could be seen leaning towards the model, who is looking a different way.
It was recently speculated that Austin and his Caught Stealing co-star Zoë Kravitz were dating, but sources have confirmed that they are just friends and co-stars.
Along with that, the Big Little Lies actress has been making headlines, as she was spotted multiple times with One Direction alum Harry Styles, first in Italy and again this week in New York.
Notably, back in March 2023, Emily and the Watermelon Sugar singer sparked dating rumours after being spotted kissing in Tokyo, Japan.