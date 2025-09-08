King Felipe marks tradition as Constitutional Court delivers annual report 

King Felipe VI of Spain continued a key tradition as he marked a meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, a ceremonial event that outlines the importance of the court in Spain's constitutional framework.
On Monday, September 8, the official Instagram account of the Spanish Royal Family shared the update with a a carousel of clicks of the king and the president.
The social media post was captioned, "Audience of the King with the President of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, who has handed over the Annual Activity Report of the institution for the year 2024."
Moreover, the report highlights the court's activities, decisions, and key cases handled during the year. It provides insight into the court's work, promoting transparency in the Spanish judiciary.
King Felipe meeting the president and receiving the report also symbolises the link between the Constitutional Court and the Spanish monarchy.
The update came after King Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia congratulated the Spanish tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, for winning the US Open 2025 and securing the World No. 1 title.