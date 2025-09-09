Dwayne Johnson unveils weight loss reason after surprising Venice appearance

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally addressed the reason for his drastic body transformation at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
On Monday, September 8, the Moana star shared that the slimdown is for his forthcoming role in Lizard Music, a film directed by Benny Safdie.
Discussing the weight loss journey after bulking up for the MMA movie The Smashing Machine, Johnson admitted he's excited for another chance to "hopefully transform."
The Rock also joked about his new diet for his transformation journey, which consists of him eating "less chicken."
"This is me slimmed down," he said, referring to his figure. "In the process of slimming down. I still have a long way to go."
Johnson turned heads at the Venice Film Festival, as he appeared visibly thinner at the event, where he looked dapper in a blue-collared shirt and white pants.
He previously discussed transforming his body for the film, saying that it was "something [he] was really hungry to do."
Dwayne Johnson's upcoming sports drama, The Smashing Machine — which received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival — is set to release in theatres on October 3.