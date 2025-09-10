King Willem shares Princess Catharina-Amalia’s big milestone as future queen

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, is echoing her father King Willem-Alexander’s path with a special new honor.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Dutch Royal Family took to its Instagram account to share a heartfelt update on the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
“At the invitation of Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, the Princess of Orange will be received at her official residence for an introduction to the capital and its residents,” the palace shared.
The caption was accompanied by a heartfelt video of Princess Catharina-Amalia from the event, who appeared in high spirits.
In another post, the Dutch Royal Family shared the special ceremony marks her official introduction to the Dutch capital and its citizens, mirroring the welcome extended to her father, King Willem-Alexander, more than three decades ago.
“In 1988, King Willem-Alexander, at the age of 21, was received as Prince of Orange by the City of Amsterdam for an introduction to the capital and its residents. This was at the invitation of Mayor Ed van Thijn,” the palace shared.
It further added, “Today, the Princess of Orange is also being received by the City of Amsterdam, this time by Mayor Femke Halsema”.
For the special occasion, the princess wore a crisp white blouse and paired it with high-waisted black wide-leg trousers.
She completed her look with a quilted burgundy handbag with a chain strap, adding a pop of rich color to her neutral outfit.
Princess Catharina-Amalia became heir to the throne in 2013, after her father's accession to the throne following Queen Beatrix's abdication.