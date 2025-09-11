Dua Lipa honours Aerosmith with ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ cover song

Dua Lipa has honoured rock band Aerosmith during her concert in Boston with cover of I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing single.
Recently, the Levitating singer performed two shows at the TD Garden in Boston as part of her ongoing Radical Optimism tour.
Dua paid tribute to renowned singers of Boston by playing a cover of their hit single.
While introducing the song, she told crowd, “This part of the show, every single night I’ve been doing a different song by a local artist from the city that I’m in. I’m very excited but I’m a little bit nervous about this next song. It’s by a group formed in Boston obviously.”
Dua added, “But I feel like for any young kid that was armed with LimeWire when they were young, this was the first thing that they downloaded. It was the first big power ballad that you sing at the top of your lungs when you get the chance. It also has a movie to boot that makes you absolutely weep. This is Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.’”
This is not the first time the One Kiss singer has honoured local artists during her Radical Optimism tour.
She was previously played 360, Ain’t Nobody, Virtual Insanity and more during her shows.
On the work front, Dua Lipa released a mini-documentary titled Dua Lipa – The Beat Before (Wembley Stadium).