'Christy' trailer: Sydney Sweeney tries her luck with boxing biopic

Sydney Sweeney has had an interesting year with multiple controversies, and without losing any hope, she has decided to try her luck once again with Christy, a boxing biopic about the professional boxer Christy Martin.
On Thursday, September 11, trailer for the sports biopic was dropped, where Sydney could be seen experiencing the highs and lows of a boxer's life.
The trailer came after Christy premiered last week at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Based on true events, the film stars Sydney as the titular boxer, who grew up in West Virginia and began to make a name for herself.
With the support of her trainer Jim, who later became her husband, Christy emerged as a notable name in the boxing world amid increasing challenges in her personal life.
In the trailer, Sydney says, "I think I've found my thing," while discussing her boxing skills. "I know most people go their entire lives, and they don't even know what their thing is."
The Immaculate star recently sparked backlash over her controversial American Eagle ad, selling soap bars infused with her bathwater, and dating the controversial music manager Scooter Braun.
Amid the controversies, her acting career has taken a major hit with back-to-back flops, including Americana, Eden and the Apple TV movie, Echo Valley.
Christy, for which Sydney trained "two to three times a day", is set to hit theatres on November 7.