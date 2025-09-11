Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Sarah Ferguson has shared an emotional message after Prince Harry concluded his UK trip.
On Thursday, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy that reshaped the US.
Sharing a click of the Tribute in Light, an art installation in New York City to commemorate the September 11th attacks, Sarah penned in the caption, "Today, we pause to remember the lives lost and forever changed on September 11th, 2001."
Recalling the sombre time, she added, "I was in New York at the time, and like so many, I will never forget the shock, the heartbreak, and the extraordinary courage I witnessed that day."
"Out of unimaginable tragedy came stories of kindness, unity, and resilience that continue to inspire us all," the mother-of-two wrote.
Concluding her tribute, Sarah said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, and the first responders whose bravery and selflessness remind us of the very best of humanity. We must never forget."
The message came on the day Prince Harry and King Charles met for the first time in 19 months. The father-son duo met at Clarence House for a 55-minute tea session before parting ways.
Notably, the art installation Sarah shared features two columns of light projecting into the night sky, symbolising the Twin Towers destroyed in the 2001 attacks.