Miley Cyrus ex-Liam Hemsworth confirms engagement to Gabriella Brooks

Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, is ready to take the next big step with partner Gabriella Brooks.
Liam and Gabriella have confirmed their engagement news with a romantic social media post.
The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday, September 12, to share the exciting news with her fans.
In the romantic carousel, the first click was a black-and-white snap of Gabriella back-hugging Liam as she showed off the diamond.
Another snap was of the model flaunting the impressive diamond sparkler with a click of just her hand.
Gabriella captioned the images with a simple white love heart emoji, and the social media post was flooded with well wishes from fans and friends.
The Hunger Games actor was first romantically linked with Gabriella in late 2019, following his separation and later divorce from the pop star Miley Cyrus.
He confirmed his split with the Flowers singer in August 2019, with the couple finalising their divorce in January 2020 after less than a year of marriage.
The on-again-off-again couple first began dating in 2010 after starring in The Last Song and got engaged for the first time in May 2012.
However, they then split up in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016 and tied the knot in December 2018 before splitting just eight months later.
Liam is believed to have then started dating Gabriella in December 2019.