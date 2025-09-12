Sharon Osbourne makes first public appearance after Ozzy Osbourne funeral

Sharon Osbourne has finally made a first public appearance since after the death of her late husband Ozzy Osbourne.
Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram account to share a video on Thursday, September 11, capturing a falconry outing with her 72-year-old mother.
Footage opened with the owl resting lightly on Kelly’s animal-print headwear, as she flashed a grin toward the camera while the bird gave a cry.
Kelly could then be heard telling her mother, “Mum, put your hand out.”
In a shared video, a whistle then hooted and the bird flew over to Sharon, who donned a white shirt with a black jacket and pants and a brown leather raptor glove on her hand.
The majestic bird came to rest on her glove, balancing there for several moments.
Sharon could be seen holding her hand out to the bird, as she told it, “I don’t have anything to give you.”
She then held it to the side of its head before the video cut off.
“Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!,” Kelly captioned the video.
In another clip, the mother–daughter pair extended their arms to welcome an even larger bird, seemingly a golden eagle.
Notably, Sharon’s outing came after she was last seen publicly at Ozzy’s funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, on July 30.